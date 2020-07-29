Four injured as fire breaks out in pharma unit

Four persons were injured when a fire broke out in a chemical unit at Chandrapadia village, near Vinjamur, in SPSR Nellore district in the early hours of Wednesday.
The fire extinguishing system in the pharma unit manufacturing pharmaceutical ingredients was immediately activated. The fire, which triggered a blast, was brought under control in about 30 minutes, said District Fire Officer K. Srikanth Reddy, who rushed to the spot.
The sudden increase in pressure while methanol was being loaded into the reactor caused the fire. “'The reactor has not suffered any damage,” the DFO said. The injured were rushed to a private hospital here. Later three of them in a serious condition were shifted to a hospital in Chennai for better treatment.
District Collector K.V.N. Chakradhara Babu, who visited the Venkata Narayana Active Ingredients Private Limited, along with Superintendent of Police Bhaskar Bhushan, ordered for its temporary closure.
A probe was also ordered into the accident, Joint Collector V. Vinod Kumar said. A financial assistance of ₹10,000 was released to the injured by the government. The company manufactures niche APIs for the global market.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath