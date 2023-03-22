Four individuals from A.P. receive Padma Shri awards 

March 22, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

President of India Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday gave away Padma Shri awards for the year 2023 to four individuals from Andhra Pradesh who excelled in various fields, at a function held in New Delhi.

Those who received the awards were Sankurathri Chandrasekhar (social work), Prakash Chandra Sood (literature and education) and C.V. Raju and Kota Sachidananda Sastry (arts).

Music director M.M. Keeravani and Ganesh Nagappa Krishnarajanagara and Abbareddy Nageswara Rao, both from science and engineering category, are likely to take the awards on March 24.