Four, including mother, held in baby-selling case in Nuzvid in A.P.

The woman, out of poverty, allegedly sold away her 11-month-old son to a couple

Published - October 05, 2024 09:23 pm IST

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

A 24-year-old woman reportedly sold away her 11-month-old baby boy for ₹2 lakh out of poverty in Nuzvid town of Eluru district.

On receiving information, the Nuzvid Town police registered a case and took the biological mother, adoptive parents and the mediator into custody on Saturday (October 5, 2024).

“The boy, along with the accused, were produced before the Eluru Child Welfare Committee (CWC) which transferred the case to the Krishna district CWC,” said the Eluru District Child Protection Officer (DCPO), Ch. Suryachakra Veni.

A team led by Nuzvid Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) Noorani rescued the baby boy and shifted him to a home for children.

During investigation, it was revealed that the woman had allegedly sold away her son to a couple, K. Raghavendra Rao and K. Krishna Kumari, through a mediator, Ch. Sridevi of Nuzvid, the police said.

“The mediator reportedly gave ₹1.40 lakh to the boy’s mother and took the remaining amount,” Ms. Suryachakra Veni told The Hindu.

The Nuzvid Town police recovered ₹47,500 from the biological mother. Further investigation is on.

