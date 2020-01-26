Four hurt as escort vehicle of MLA overturns

Four persons, including two policemen, suffered minor injuries when an escort vehicle of Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy overturned at Parameswara Mangalam of Puttur mandal in Chittoor district on Saturday.
The MLA was proceeding to Chennai along with the escort party. The escort vehicle driver who missed close proximity to the MLA's vehicle on the NH accelerated the speed. However, when he applied a sudden brake, the vehicle overturned.
