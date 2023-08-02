Four hospitals in State secure MusQan certification

August 02, 2023 03:37 am | Updated 01:13 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Four hospitals in Andhra Pradesh secured MusQan certifications for best providing the best newborn and childcare services.

According to a release issued on Tuesday by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, the four hospitals are Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Srikakulam; Community Health Centre, Repalle of Bapatla district; District Hospital, Markapuram of Prakasam district; and Government General Hospital of Kurnool district.

The certificates were issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the same was conveyed in a letter to Special Chief Secretary M.T. Krishna Babu by Joint Secretary (Union Ministry) Vishal Chauhan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Healthcare services provided to children aged below 12 are assessed before issuing the MusQan certification.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.