Four hospitals in State secure MusQan certification

Four hospitals in Andhra Pradesh secured MusQan certifications for best providing the best newborn and childcare services.
According to a release issued on Tuesday by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, the four hospitals are Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Srikakulam; Community Health Centre, Repalle of Bapatla district; District Hospital, Markapuram of Prakasam district; and Government General Hospital of Kurnool district.
The certificates were issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the same was conveyed in a letter to Special Chief Secretary M.T. Krishna Babu by Joint Secretary (Union Ministry) Vishal Chauhan.
Healthcare services provided to children aged below 12 are assessed before issuing the MusQan certification.
