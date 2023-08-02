HamberMenu
Four hospitals in State secure MusQan certification

August 02, 2023 03:37 am | Updated 03:37 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Tharun Boda

Four hospitals in Andhra Pradesh secured MusQan certifications for best providing the best newborn and childcare services.

According to a release issued on Tuesday by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, the four hospitals are Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Srikakulam; Community Health Centre, Repalle of Bapatla district; District Hospital, Markapuram of Prakasam district; and Government General Hospital of Kurnool district.

The certificates were issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the same was conveyed in a letter to Special Chief Secretary M.T. Krishna Babu by Joint Secretary (Union Ministry) Vishal Chauhan.

Healthcare services provided to children aged below 12 are assessed before issuing the MusQan certification.

