‘Four hospitals booked for irregularities’

VIJAYAWADA

07 May 2021 23:05 IST

Flying squads continued their inspection of hospitals on Friday. The squads raided 15 hospitals and booked cases against four of them for irregularities.

The inspection teams noticed that the hospitals admitted patients on the condition that no bills would be given to them. This apart, it was found that they had resorted to excessive charging and misappropriation of Remdesivir vials.

Narayana Hospital in Guntur was allegedly charging in excess of the prescribed rates. It was also not providing receipts for payments made.

Similarly, Sairatna Hospitals in Anantapur was allegedly charging excessively and discouraging admissions under Aarogyasri. It was also found to be misusing Remdesivir.

A hospital at Jangareddygudem in West Godavari district was found to be refusing treatment under Aarogyasri. It was also accused of charging excess fees and misappropriating Remdesivir vials.

Kumar Hospitals at Arilova in Visakhapatnam was allegedly charging excess fees and not supplying bills.

FIRs were registered against the hospital managements under IPC Sections 188, 420, and 384, and 51(a) of the Disaster Management Act, an official release here said.