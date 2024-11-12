 />
Four horses retire after 14-year-long stint at NCC’s Tirupati R&V regiment

After their retirement, the horses will be shifted to the Remount Training School and Depot at Hempur in Uttarakhand

Updated - November 12, 2024 07:08 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
Lt. Col. Anup R. Menon, Commanding Officer of NCC’s R&V Regiment in Tirupati, with the four retiring horses.

Lt. Col. Anup R. Menon, Commanding Officer of NCC’s R&V Regiment in Tirupati, with the four retiring horses. | Photo Credit: K.V. Poornachandra Kumar

Four horses, Maple (21), Royal (19), Arya (19) and Tulip (19), at the Remount and Veterinary (R&V) Regiment, under the NCC’s 2 (Andhra) Battalion in Tirupati, that have served for over fourteen long years in training hundreds of cadets in horse riding and participating in equestrian events, are finally retiring.

While there are also R&V Regiments at Hyderabad and Vijayawada under the NCC’s Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Directorate, the Tirupati regiment has the highest number of horses at sixteen. Joining the Tirupati regiment in the 2009-10 batch, the four stallions have participated in the Republic Day parade in New Delhi several times, bagging gold and silver medals during their stint.

After the retirement, the horses will be shifted to the Remount Training School and Depot at Hempur in Uttarakhand. “They are entitled to 70% of their existing ration, post retirement,” says Lt. Col. Anup R. Menon, Commanding Officer of the R&V Regiment, Tirupati.

However, there is a provision in the Indian Army to transfer active horses to riding clubs or regular schools. The applying agency will have to give an undertaking to take good care of the horses. “These animals may not be fit for jumping or other sporting events, but they can trot or take up simple jumping, and thus can be used for basic training purposes,” Lt. Col. Menon adds. The NCC Regiment is planning to bid adieu to the four horses in the form of a farewell function soon.

Published - November 12, 2024 07:07 pm IST

