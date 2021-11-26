Four high-level bridges to be built in Kadiri, says Minister

ANANTAPUR

26 November 2021 00:15 IST

₹7.50 crore sanctioned for the purpose

The State government has sanctioned ₹7.50 crore for the construction of four high-level bridges, Roads and Buildings Minister Malagundla Sankaranarayana told reporters during a day-long tour of flood-affected areas in Kadiri Assembly constituency on Thursday.

The Minister, along with Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav and Kadiri MLA P.V. Siddha Reddy, inspected the bridge near Nana Dargah, which was badly damaged due to incessant rains and resultant floods, and a bridge at Budili in Gorantla Mandal that collapsed due to the floods, resulting in connectivity being snapped. The Minister interacted with people in affected areas and inspected the extent of crop damage and then held a review meeting with officials in Kadiri.

In Kadiri town, the approach roads from several directions were affected in the rains from November 10 to 20 as causeways got washed away. The four high-level bridges would be built in those places, he said. The work would be taken up on a war-footing once the rains cease, he said.

Mr. Madhav said that people in Kadiri and adjoining mandals were badly affected by the rains and said that the Chief Minister had promised all help to them to restore all roads and compensate those who had lost their houses.

Meanwhile, District Collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan visited Yellanur mandal and met people who were affected due to floods following a breach of a tank bund.