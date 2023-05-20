Four held with country-made guns in Chittoor’s Kuppam

May 20, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Police on Friday seized five country-made guns and arrested four persons during a search at a village near a forest in Krishnapuram near Mallanur in Kuppam mandal. Circle inspector T. Sridhar said surprise searches were carried out in the village based on a tip-off that firearms were being manufactured there. He said four persons were arrested and five country-made guns were seized from them. During questioning, it was revealed that one of them—Chandrayan—was the prime accused. Chandrayan made and sold such guns. The police said they were trying to find out how many guns were made, how many were sold and to whom.