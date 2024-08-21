GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Four held with 2.8 kgs of ganja in Sathya Sai district

Published - August 21, 2024 08:27 pm IST - PENUKONDA

The Hindu Bureau

Penukonda Deputy Superintendent of Police (SP) A. Srinivasulu said that four persons were arrested for selling 2.8 kg of ganja at the Gummayyagaripalli crossroad on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media here, Mr. Srinivasulu said that the accused were identified as Sheikh Afroz, Sheikh Mohammad, Mohammad Rizwana, and Mohammad Imran, all from across the district, in their late 20s and working as motor mechanics. .

They had formed a group to procure and distribute ganja stocks, effectively making it their livelihood. They procured the stocks from the Kadiri area, facilitated by a supplier from Chittoor district.

While four were nabbed, the rest of the gang were absconding; special parties were formed to trace them. The police from Gorantla conducted the operation.

