Four held for theft of cars

Vehicles worth ₹3 crore seized

The Annamayya police on Saturday nabbed four persons involved in theft of cars and seized as many as 12 vehicles worth about ₹3 crore.

Deputy SP (Madanapalle) A. Ravi Manohar Achari and Circle-Inspector S. Murali Krishna produced the accused before the media at Madanapalle.

The officials said that the four accused, identified as Mohammad Iyaz (23) and Jammi Prasad (28) of Serilingampalle of Telangana; N. Raja Narmada Reddy (36) and P. Subhan (50) of Rayachoti of Annamayya district had formed a gang to make a fast buck.

Their modus operandi was to hire cars from their owners and promptly pay the rent to gain their confidence. In the meantime, the gang would prepare the duplicate keys of the vehicles and clandestinely fit the GPS gadgets to them. Such vehicles would be mortgaged or rehired to others at considerably cheaper amounts. At an opportune hour, the vehicles would be traced with the help of the GPS instruments and stolen, only to be given back to their original owners.

A police party that found the gang moving suspiciously at a car parking lot in Madanapalle took them into custody. Finding four duplicate keys to the vehicles, they were questioned, leading to the unraveling of their stealthy operations. A case was registered and the accused were sent for remand at the local sub-jail.

In another incident, the Kurabalakota police nabbed 25 persons on charges of gambling and seized an amount of ₹3.45 lakh from them at the fields abutting Nandireddigaripalle village.