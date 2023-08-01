HamberMenu
Four held for stealing mobile phone tower equipment in A.P.’s Prakasam district

August 01, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - ONGOLE

The Hindu Bureau
Superintendent of Police Malika Garg and other police officers with the seized cell phone tower equipment in Ongole on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police Malika Garg and other police officers with the seized cell phone tower equipment in Ongole on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: KOMMURI SRINIVAS

The Prakasam police late on Monday night arrested four persons on a charge of stealing equipment worth ₹16 lakh from multiple cell phone towers, near Pamur in Prakasam district.

Director-General of Police (DGP) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy lauded Prakasam Superintendent of Police (SP) Malika Garg and subordinate police officers for cracking the case.

Following the theft of equipment from a cell phone tower at Pamur, a special team was constituted to crack the case. Its investigation led the police to the gang, which had also struck towers at Tripurantakam, Markapur, Vinukonda, Gajulapalli and Komarole, the SP told media persons here on Tuesday.

The recovered equipment included remote radio units (RRUs) fitted at a height of 30 metres. The gang members were proceeding to Madanapalli town to sell the stolen equipment at a low price of ₹10,000 to ₹15,000 when they were caught by the sleuths. Police found that the equipment fetched higher prices for traders in Hyderabad.

