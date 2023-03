March 04, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - KAKINADA

Four persons were arrested while they were allegedly smuggling 1,776 liquor bottles from Yanam town of Puducherry, on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Yanam-based Nakkala Srinivas and B. Jogiraju, a nd V. Veerababu and P. Manikanta of Kakinada district. Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB-Sand and Liquor) ASP P. Srinivas said a van and two two-wheelers had also been seized in the raid. The police registered a case and the investigation is on.