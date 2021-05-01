Four held for smuggling liquor from Telangana

NANDIGAMA (KRISHNA DT.)

01 May 2021 01:09 IST

1,000 bottles seized from car

Officials of the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) and the police seized 1,000 liquor bottles being transported illegally in a car from Telangana, and arrested four persons, at the Anasagaram checkpost on Friday.

The accused had reportedly concealed the liquor stocks inside the vehicle doors and the seats. The Non-Duty Paid Liquor (NDPL) was seized during regular vehicle checking at the Anasagaram checkpost on the A.P.-Telangana border, officials said.

SEB ASP Vakul Jindal said that the liquor bottles along with the vehicle was seized. The liquor was being transported from Suryapet district to Nandigama. An investigation is on, the ASP said.