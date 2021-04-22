Four held for selling Remdesivir injections in black market

City police arrested four employees working at a private hospital for allegedly selling Remdesivir injections, which are supposed to be used for treatment of critically-ill COVID-19 patients, in the black market for highly inflated prices, here on Wednesday.

The accused were identified as N. Sarweswara Rao (34), housekeeping manager, I. Venkat Rao (23), housekeeping superviser, S. Sindhuja (23), and G. Divya Krupa (22), both staff nurses at a city hospital.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Assistant Commissioner of Police (East Sub-Division) Harshitha Chandra said that Sarweswara Rao was admitted to hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 on March 31, and was discharged on April 13. During his treatment, he stole three Remdesivir injections and sold them to a person for a high price.

The accused later joined hands with Venkat Rao and nurses Sindhuja and Divya Krupa, from whom he procured six injections. Police said that the accused sold them to a man named Vasu for ₹7,000 per injection.

Cases were booked, and after their arrest, police recovered one Remdesivir injection and two mobile phones from them.