Four held for poaching spotted deer in Nallamala forests of Andhra Pradesh

February 26, 2024 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - GUNTUR

Palnadu forest officials arrested four people accused of poaching spotted deer in the Nallamala forests, and recovered a skin and 20 antlers from their possession. Two more members of the gang are reportedly absconding.

Palnadu Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) N. Ramachandra Rao said they tracked down the accused through a network of informants. “The accused have been identified as Shaik Mabusaheb (75), Vubarapu Venkatarajulu (46), Thaniru Narasimha Rao (38), and Gogu Nagaraju (40). All four are residents of Bollapalli village of Palnadu district. They have been arrested and produced in Narasaraopet court on Sunday, and were sent on remand. Two other accused, Gogu Kanakayya (37) of Bollapalli and Shaik Rahamathulla (51) of Vijayawada are absconding,” Mr. Ramachandra Rao said.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and they will be imprisoned for a period ranging from three to seven years if found guilty, he added.