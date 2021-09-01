Andhra Pradesh

Four held for masquerading as policemen

Kaikalur Rural police arrested four persons of Akiveedu in West Godavari district for allegedly collecting money from sand lorries by masquerading as policemen.

According to Kaikalur Circle Inspector Y.V.V.L. Naidu, the accused, identified as P. Naresh, K. Chandrashekar, K. Kiran Kumar and A. Sanjay Kumar, were arrested after they were caught red-handed while threatening and collecting money from the drivers of sand-laden lorries at Ramavaram village.

The accused had been reportedly intercepting sand-laden lorries from Upputeru and demanding money from the drivers on the pretext of checking documents. They were produced in court on Tuesday, the CI said.


