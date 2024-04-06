ADVERTISEMENT

Four held for killing bear in Nandyal

April 06, 2024 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - NANDYAL

The Hindu Bureau

Four persons were arrested in Nandyal district on charges of killing a bear and chopping its body parts.

N. Yesuratnam, M. Sikhamani, V.M. Sadhguna Rao and N. Sai Kumar of Kothapalli mandal in Nandyal district were nabbed by the Atmakur forest sub-division sleuths near a private lodge on Friday and recovered the bear’s dried genitals.

Reportedly the four had electrocuted the bear about ten days ago, severed its head, chopped its feet and extracted its bones and genitals, considering them to possess aphrodisiac properties. They had resorted to similar crimes in the past, according to the officials.

