 Four held for digging public land for ‘hidden treasure’ in Kadapa

The Kadapa police have arrested four persons for digging up government land in the district in search of ‘hidden treasure’ on Wednesday.

Marthala Prasad Reddy (55) of Ramanjaneyapuram in Kadapa city, known to have fair knowledge of underground sites in the district, had reportedly triggered interest in many gullible persons on treasure hunts in the past. Based on his advice, his accomplices L. Venkateswarlu (43), Shaik Malik Basha (22) and O. Ravi (29) joined him recently in digging up a site abutting Yogi Vemana University campus in Pendlimarri mandal, but found nothing. They made a similar attempt near Palakondalu waterfall on Wednesday, when a team led by RIMS police inspector U. Sadasivaiah rounded up the four. The police seized crowbars and spades used for the digging from their possession.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Kadapa town) B. Venkatasiva Reddy appreciated the local police and Blue Colts team for the swift operation.