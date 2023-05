May 11, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Officials of the Vijayawada Customs Commissionerate seized 13 kg of gold from four persons travelling from Chennai to Vijayawada, at Kaza and Bollapalli toll plazas late on Wednesday night.

According to an official release, foreign markings on the gold were erased. The four were arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act of 1962 and remanded to judicial custody by the Special Court for economic offences in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.