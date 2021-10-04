Four held, 1 tonne ganja seized in E.G.

KAKINADA

The East Godavari police on Saturday arrested four persons and seized 1,000 kg ganja from them when they were reportedly transporting the contraband from Visakhapatnam Agency to Hyderabad. The total worth of ganja is said to be ₹2 crore.

Speaking to mediapersons on Sunday, East Godavari SP M. Ravindranath Babu said that the contraband, stuffed in a generator box of a lorry carrying bore-well rig, was seized at Addaripeta beach road under Thondangi police limits during a raid.

The gang had procured the ganja from Visakhapatnam Agency, he said.

The accused have been identified as Ambati Raju, Vipparthi Samuel and G. Raj Kumar of East Godavari district and I. Veera Venkata Ramesh of West Godavari. The police registered a case and the investigation is on.