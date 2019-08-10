Four gates of Srisailam dam lifted as inflows rise

As floodwaters gush to the Srisailam dam, the authorities have lifted four gates letting out over one lakh cusecs into the Krishna river. The dam has been getting heavy inflows, as much as 3.60 lakh cusecs, as rains lash Karnataka and Maharashtra.

The gates were scheduled to be lifted on Saturday. However, the authorities decided to lift them early as the water levels kept rising. Water Resources Minister P. Anil Kumar performed special puja and proceeded to lift the sixth, seventh, eighth and the ninth gate. Each gate was lifted to about 10 feet allowing 25,000 cusecs of water to flow out.

Power generation

The authorities are also releasing 735 cusecs of water to the KC Canal through Muchumarri, 1,350 cusecs of water to Handri Neeva. The Mahatma Gandhi Kalwakurthy is drawing 1,600 cusecs of water.

Electricity generation is also apace with about 75,000 cusecs of water being released through the powerhouses. With the dam gates lifted and a long weekend ahead, a surge is expected in tourists visiting the dam.

Sources said that locals had already started coming to the area to witness the spectacle and were clicking selfies near the dam.

Apart from Mr. Kumar, Nandyal MP Pocha Brahmananda Reddy, Srisailam MLA Chakrapani Reddy, Telangana Ministers Niranjan Reddy, Srinivas Goud and chief engineer Narayana Reddy were all present during the event.