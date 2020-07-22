Four from T.N. held, ganja worth ₹60 lakh seized

Ongole

22 July 2020 22:40 IST

Special team formed to unearth full scope of peddling racket

Prakasam police nabbed four members of a gang from Tamil Nadu and seized ganja worth ₹60 lakh from them on the Chennai-Kolkata highway at Maddipadu in Prakasam district.

Ongole Deputy Superintendent of Police K.V.V.N.V. Prasad told a press conference here on Wednesday that a police patrol party nabbed the gangsters while they were transporting the contraband in neatly packed plastic bags by a van and lorry late on Tuesday.

Advertising

Advertising

After the arrest of the four persons, Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal formed a special team to unearth the entire ganja peddling racket.

Police are on the lookout for four others including two from Tamil Nadu, in this connection. The seizure was made in the presence of Revenue officials, the DSP said.

“The accused had sourced the contraband from two persons, Prabhakar and Ravi, from the Agency areas in East Godavari and Visakhapatnam districts. They were moving the same to Salem and Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu,” the DSP said.

The accused were identified as Chandra Mohan (37) from Usilampatti, Periyasamy (34) from Panamarathupatti, near Salem, Murugesan (37) from Tholasampatti, near Salem and Anantha Selvam from Aralvaimozhi near Kanniyakumari. A case was registered under Section 20(b) read with 8(c) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.