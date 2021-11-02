Four from Odisha arrested for Darakonda ghat road robberies

VISAKHAPATNAM

02 November 2021 01:48 IST

Four persons, who were allegedly involved in robbing of travellers on the Darakonda ghat road in the Agency area of the district for the past few months, were arrested by the district police on Monday.

The district police, on the directions of Superintendent of Police B. Krishna Rao, had formed four special teams, headed by GK Veedhi CI G. Ashok Kumar and CCS SI L. Himagiri, under the supervision of Chintapalli ASP Tushar Doodi and CCS Anakapalle DSP D.S.R.V.S.N. Murthy, to nab the accused.

The accused N. Biswar (21), Sushant Rai (22), Mahesh Sarkar (21) and Rakesh Biswas (26), all hailing from Malkangiri district in Odisha, were arrested and the stolen car and three mobile phones were recovered from them by the police. Three more accused are absconding.

GK Veedhi CI Ashok Kumar and the Sileru Police Station staff arrested the accused.