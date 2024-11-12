ADVERTISEMENT

Four from Kurnool selected for national gymnastic competitions in Kolkata

Published - November 12, 2024 06:48 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector P. Ranjit Basha felicitating the four gymnasts who won the gold medals in the inter-district gymnastic competitions held at Kakinada.

Four gymnasts from Kurnool district have been selected to compete in the national-level gymnastic competitions to be held in Kolkata in December.

District Collector P. Ranjit Basha felicitated and awarded certificates to the four gymnasts at the Collectorate on Tuesday, who won gold medals in the inter-district gymnastic competitions held at Kakinada from November 7 to 10.

In the competitions, Kaniskha, Hemanth Kumar, Varshitha and Vineela secured gold medals in Under-19 category and were selected for the national-level competitions. Mr. Basha also felicitated Gireeshma Devi for securing the bronze medal in Under-14 category.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US