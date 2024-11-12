Four from Kurnool selected for national gymnastic competitions in Kolkata

Four gymnasts from Kurnool district have been selected to compete in the national-level gymnastic competitions to be held in Kolkata in December.

District Collector P. Ranjit Basha felicitated and awarded certificates to the four gymnasts at the Collectorate on Tuesday, who won gold medals in the inter-district gymnastic competitions held at Kakinada from November 7 to 10.

In the competitions, Kaniskha, Hemanth Kumar, Varshitha and Vineela secured gold medals in Under-19 category and were selected for the national-level competitions. Mr. Basha also felicitated Gireeshma Devi for securing the bronze medal in Under-14 category.

