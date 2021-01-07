Four from Eluru die in mishap in Prakasam

Four pilgrims, including two women, were killed and another person was injured when their car was involved in a rear-end collision with a stationary truck on the Chennai-Kolkata highway near Martur in Prakasam district in the wee hours of Thursday.

The pilgrims were returning from the temple town of Tirupati to their native Eluru when the mishap occurred. The driver of the car lost control of the vehicle and dashed it against the truck with Tamil Nadu registration,leading to instantaneous death of the four, including an advocate from Eluru. Martur Sub-Inspector Marri Venkata Sivakumar, who oversaw rescue operations, said the injured person, Sandeep was rushed to the Community Health Centre(CHC) at Martur for treatment.

The deceased were identified as Parvataneni Venkata Vijayalakshmi, R.Kanaka Maha Lakshmi, Vuyyuru Chinna babu and Balija Satyanarayana, police said.