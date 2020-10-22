Four fishermen go missing off Vizag coast

‘Boat may have drifted due to high tide’

Four fishermen from Peda Jalaripeta area here, who went for fishing on August 21, have reportedly gone missing. Their family members sought the help of officials for search operation.

According to the locals, O. Atchyutha Rao (21), N. Appalaraju (21), P. Veerraju (22) and O. Gurunath (18) ventured into the sea in a boat along with 10 other boats around 2 a.m. on Wednesday. However, they did not return till Thursday evening, while all others who went with them returned.

“They are not new to the sea. Since childhood, they are venturing into the sea for fishing. May be because of the high-tides, they might have drifted to some other parts,” said T Raju, a resident of Peda Jalaripeta.

The locals have informed the same to the Marine police and officials from Fisheries Department about the missing youth, who later launched a search operation.

TDP MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu met the families and expressed hope for their safe return.

A few fishermen opine that due to high tide, the boat might have drifted towards Kakinada coast. A few are about to leave for Kakinada hoping for their return.