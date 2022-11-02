Four farm labourers dead, three injured as live wire falls on tractor in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh

The spot where a live wire fell on a tractor at Dargah Honnuru in Bommanahal mandal of Anantapur district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit:

Four farm labourers hailing from Dargah Honnuru village in Bommanahal Mandal of Anantapur district died on the spot and three others were in an unconscious state after a live 11 KV wire fell on the tractor-trailer they were returning from farm work, at Vannilli village. The incident has infuriated villagers so much that they are not allowing the APSPCL staff to check the spot, though the power supply has been disconnected, said Superintending Engineer Nagarju.

Those who lost their lives on the spot due to electrocution were identified as Palthuru Parvathi (26), Sankaramma (48), Boya Vanamma (50), and Boya Ratnamma (26), while Boya Sankaramma (27), Boya Lakshmi and Boya Mahesh, who were in unconscious state, were being treated in a hospital at Ballari in neighbouring Karnataka.

This is the fourth such major incident in the last four months in the Anantapur/Sri Sathya Sai districts after the Tadimarri incident, in which five persons were charred in an autorickshaw when live wire fell on it.

Rayadurg MLA Kapu Ramachandra Reddy in a statement said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had announced an ex gratia of ₹10 lakh to family members of each one of the dead and promised to look after the families in all possible ways.

This time too the 11 KV live wire crossing the road snapped from one end and fell on the road at Dargah Honnuru. Eight labourers had gone to Boya Pandrapu’s castor farm in Vannilli to pluck castor seeds at 8 a.m. and only six persons started back at 2.30 p.m. In two other incidents, a farmer got electrocuted when a live wire fell on his bike at Kuderu, an employee coming to Peddapappuru on his bike got electrocuted when the wire fell across the road in a village in that mandal in anoather incident.

The SPDCL of Andhra Pradesh has suspended the Assistant Divisional Engineer, Assistant Engineer, and Line Inspector. The State Government has directed the Director of Electrical Safety to inspect and submit a report and based on the report, the SPDCL officials would take further action on supervisory officers.