Four faculty members of Nandyal college feature in world’s top 2% scientists list

Updated - September 24, 2024 08:31 pm IST - KURNOOL

The four featured in the list released by Stanford University are B.C. Jamalaiah, Upendra Rajak, P. Sudarsana Reddy, and P. Sreedevi

The Hindu Bureau

Four faculty members of Rajeev Gandhi Memorial College of Engineering and Technology (RGMCET), Nandyal, have featured in the top 2% scientists in the world, as per a list released by Stanford University in association with Elsevier Publication.

The four featured in the list are: B.C. Jamalaiah, Associate Professor, Department of Physics featured for the fifth consecutive year in the field of Applied Physics; Upendra Rajak, Assistant Professor-II, Department of Mechanical Engineering featured for the third consecutive year in Mechanical Engineering & Transports; P. Sudarsana Reddy, Professor, Department of Mathematics featured for the third consecutive year in Engineering; and P. Sreedevi, Assistant Professor-III, Department of Mathematics featured for third consecutive year in Engineering.

According to the release, the selection criteria for the top 2% is based on the total number of citations, H-index, number of single authored papers and the number of citations with and without self-citations, the field and sub-field percentiles, under which researchers are classified into specific fields and sub-fields. “This is our best performance from the Research and Development Cell, the number should be increase in upcoming years,” the RGMCET management said in the statement.

