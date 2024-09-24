Four faculty members of Nandyal college feature in world’s top 2% scientists list

Four faculty members of Rajeev Gandhi Memorial College of Engineering and Technology (RGMCET), Nandyal, have featured in the top 2% scientists in the world, as per a list released by Stanford University in association with Elsevier Publication.

The four featured in the list are: B.C. Jamalaiah, Associate Professor, Department of Physics featured for the fifth consecutive year in the field of Applied Physics; Upendra Rajak, Assistant Professor-II, Department of Mechanical Engineering featured for the third consecutive year in Mechanical Engineering & Transports; P. Sudarsana Reddy, Professor, Department of Mathematics featured for the third consecutive year in Engineering; and P. Sreedevi, Assistant Professor-III, Department of Mathematics featured for third consecutive year in Engineering.

According to the release, the selection criteria for the top 2% is based on the total number of citations, H-index, number of single authored papers and the number of citations with and without self-citations, the field and sub-field percentiles, under which researchers are classified into specific fields and sub-fields. “This is our best performance from the Research and Development Cell, the number should be increase in upcoming years,” the RGMCET management said in the statement.