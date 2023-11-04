ADVERTISEMENT

Four engineering graduates among six arrested in kidnap case in NTR district

November 04, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST

They allegedly kidnapped and thrashed a youth following a quarrel

The Hindu Bureau

The Kanchikacherla police arrested six persons, including four engineering graduates, who allegedly kidnapped and tortured a youth a couple of days ago.

Disclosing this to mediapersons in Vijayawada on November 4 (Saturday), NTR Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata said the accused, S. Harish Reddy, G. Anil Kumar, M. Nagarjuna Reddy and D. Venkata Lakshminarayana, all B. Tech graduates, S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy, an MBA student, and B. Srikanth Reddy, a college dropout, kidnapped one Shyam Kumar, on November 1.

The accused, who had a quarrel with Mr. Shyam Kumar, engaged a car and took him to Guntur where they thrashed him, he said.

Following a complaint by the victim, the Kanchikacherla police registered a case under Sections 363 IPC (kidnap), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 386 (extortion) and the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act, 2015, against the accused who belong to Ganapavaram village, Prakasam district. They had previous enmity with Mr. Shyam Kumar,” he said.

Nandigama Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) K. Janardhan Naidu and other officers were present.

