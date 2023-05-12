ADVERTISEMENT

Four elephants electrocuted in Parvatipuram district

May 12, 2023 10:38 am | Updated 10:38 am IST - PARVATIPURAM

Out of six elephants, four accidentally touched the unprotected electric transformer, leading to their immediate death

The Hindu Bureau

In a tragic incident, as many as four elephants were electrocuted on May 12 early hours in Katgradda village of Bhamini mandal of Parvatipuram-Manyam district. Out of six elephants, four accidentally touched the unprotected electric transformer, leading to their immediate death. These six elephants had recently entered A.P.’s forest area from Odisha State. The government wanted to create an elephant zone for existing eight elephants and six that came from Odisha.

Even before the implementation of the plan, the tragic incident took place. Parvatipuram-Manyam District Forest Officer G.A.P.Prasuna and other officials visited the spot and expressed concern over the lack of a compound wall for the transformer. Ms. Prasuna said that the department was taking steps to protect the remaining ten animals. The voluntary organisation Green Mercy Chief Executive Officer K.V. Ramanamurthy urged the government to establish an elephant rehabilitation centre immediately on the lines of Lakheri of Odisha and Kollam of Kerala.

He said that the elephants were being forced to come of their habitation for food and water in current summer season, leading to their death due to electrocution and other reasons.

