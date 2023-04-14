ADVERTISEMENT

Four electrocuted, three critically injured at housewarming event

April 14, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - RAYACHOTI

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

In a tragic incident, four members of a family were electrocuted and three others were critically injured at a housewarming event at Kanugamakula Palle village of Pedda Tippa Samudram (PTM) mandal of Annamayya district on Friday.

The police said that the incident took place at a dining tent erected in front of a newly constructed house. A large number of guests had assembled under the tent to take lunch. All of a sudden, an iron pole used to erect the tent reportedly came in contact with an 11 KV overhead cable. The power in turn passed through the iron tables, and metal vessels containing food. In a flash, two persons leaning on a line of iron tables were electrocuted, while five others were critically injured. Other panicky guests ran helter-skelter, while a few others escaped with mild to rough shocks.

After a brief while, the pole was pulled to the ground and the injured were rushed to the Government Hospital at Madanapalle. While one died on the way to hospital, another succumbed to burns while undergoing treatment.

The deceased were identified as Lakshmamma (73), Vijay Prasanth (26), Lakshmana (53), and Santhakumari (48) of Kothapalle village of B. Kothakota mandal.

Deputy SP (Madanapalle) K. Kesappa said of the three critically injured persons, one was shifted to a corporate hospital in Bengaluru, and the other was taken to the SVIMS Hospital in Tirupati. The third victim was under treatment at Government Hospital in Madanapalle. The Pedda Tippa Samudram police registered a case and took up further investigation. The negligence of a shamiana contractor was said to be the cause of the tragedy.

