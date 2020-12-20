Four districts report one death each

Infection tally reaches 8,78,285 with 479 more contracting COVID-19

The State has reported four deaths and 479 new COVID-19 infections in the 24 hours ending Saturday morning, taking the toll to 7,074 and the tally to 8,78,285.

However, the mortality and recovery rates remained at 0.81% and 98.69% respectively.

The number of recoveries increased to 8,66,856 with497 more patients recovering during the period. This left 4,355 patients undergoing treatment in various hospitals and in home isolation.

Krishna, Guntur, Chittoor and West Godavari districts reported one new death each.

In the last one day, as many as 62,215 samples were tested and the positivity rate was 0.7%. The overall positivity rate of 1.11 crore samples tested so far was 7.84%. The tests per million ratio also increased to 2,09,674.

Krishna district reported the highest single-day infection tally of 92. It was followed by Chittoor (87), Guntur (62),Visakhapatnam (47), East Godavari (47), Kurnool (26), Kadapa (23), West Godavari (22), Prakasam (21), Nellore (16), Anantapur (13), Vizianagaram (13) and Srikakulam (10).

The overall tallies were as follows: East Godavari (1,23,267 ), West Godavari (93,631 ), Chittoor ( 85,381), Guntur ( 74,228), Anantapur (67,121 ), Nellore(61,911 ), Prakasam (61,888 ), Kurnool ( 60,483), Visakhapatnam (58, 825), Kadapa( 54, 774), Krishna (47,104 ), Srikakulam (45,819 ) and Vizianagaram (40, 958 ).