Four died, two injured in road mishap in Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district

May 29, 2023 05:22 pm | Updated 05:22 pm IST - ONGOLE

Four persons died and two others suffered injuries in a road accident at Tripurantakam, in Prakasam district. The mishap occurred when a speeding Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus hit a car coming from the opposite direction on the National Highway, on May 28 night.

The deceased were identified as P. Srinivas (24), Shankar (24), Sai (26) and Chandrashekar (25), all natives of Vambay Colony, in Vijayawada. The injured were rushed to a hospital in Vinukonda.

The victims were returning to Vijayawada after decorating a marriage ‘mandapam’ at Anantapuram, the police said.

The bus was proceeding to Hindupuram from Vijayawada when the accident occurred. The condition of the injured is stated to be critical, the Prakasam district police said.