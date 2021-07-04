Andhra Pradesh

Four dieas car hitsculvert

Four persons were killed and one more sustained critical injuries in a road mishap on the national highway at Badampudi village in West Godavari district on Sunday. The mishap occurred when the car in which they were travelling hit a roadside culvert.

The deceased have been identified as Satish (28), Raju (30), Sravan (32) and Giri (26), all natives of Hyderabad. The victims, all private company employees, went on a trip to Araku Valley in Visakhapatnam district. The accident occurred when they were returning to Hyderabad. Sravan was driving the vehicle, said Chebrole sub-inspector K. Swamy.

The bodies have been shifted to a government hospital for post-mortem. Ganapavaram Circle Inspector Venkateswara Rao is investigating the case.


