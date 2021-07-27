Four die of diarrhoea in Kurnool district

KURNOOL

27 July 2021

Officials suspect water contamination for the outbreak

Four persons reportedly died of diarrhoea due to alleged water contamination at Anukonda village in Kodumuru mandal of the district in 24 hours ending Monday afternoon.

The Health Department suspects that the village situated on the banks of river Hundri, got contaminated water supply from the fresh arrivals in the pumphouse from the river.

Four-year-old M. Aishwarya, complained of vomiting and diarrhoea on Sunday morning and was shifted to Government General Hospital here, where she died while being treated.

Boya Giddaiah, 66, died in the village and had complained of vomiting and diarrhoea from Sunday and had other health complications too, District Medical and Health Officer Ramagiddaiah claimed. Uppari Pullamma, 52, who too complained of diarrhoea in the night, was shifted to the GGH but died on the way.

On Monday, Boya Venkateswaramma, 70, died in the village due to diarrhoea, the DMHO added. “We started a health camp on Sunday and it is running on Monday too and there are only sporadic incidents and things are under control now,” he added. There was no food contamination, he observed.

People have complained of a lack of proper filtration and chlorination before pumping drinking water to the households, which had lead to this situation.