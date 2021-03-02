Four die in road accident in Anantapur

ANANTAPUR

02 March 2021 07:35 IST

The stretch on National Highway 44 near KIA Motors, has become a hotspot for accidents with improper crossing

Four persons travelling from Bengaluru towards Hyderabad died on the spot when the car n which they were travelling hit a lorry from behind at a a speed-breaker on National Highway 44, opposite KIA Motors Limited factory near Penukonda in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to Penukonda Circle Inspector of Police, Sree Hari, the accident occurred around 2 a.m. The car reportedly hit the lorry at a great speed. The entire Hyundai Santro car got mangled and the passengers were trapped inside. Police arrived at 2.15 a.m. and shifted the bodies to Penukonda government hospital.

The deceased were identified as Manoj Mittal, 35, Mohammed Alam, 30, two women — Kanchal Singh and Rekha in their late twenties. All are preliminarily believed to be hailing from Delhi and were travelling from Yashwantpur in Bengaluru. The relatives of the victims are being informed of the accident, Mr. Sree Hari said.

Advertising

Advertising

The stretch opposite KIA Motors Limited factory has become a hotspot for accidents with improper crossing on the NH44 to enter into the car manufacturing factory. Many lorries could be seen either parked on road sides.