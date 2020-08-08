Four die after consuming sanitiser in Tirupati

Tirupati

08 August 2020 07:30 IST

Four persons died allegedly after consuming hand sanitiser reportedly due to non-availability of liquor in Tirupati on Friday.

Veeraiah (50) and Kumaraswamy (30) allegedly consumed hand sanitiser along with Venkataratnam and Srinivasulu, as they reportedly could not afford to buy liquor.

They were rushed to SVRR government general hospital but they died while undergoing treatment.

Advertising

Advertising

Tirupati East police have registered a case.