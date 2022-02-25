Four-day Organic Mahotsav opened at A-Convention Centre

Andhra Pradesh Dairy Development Cooperative Federation (APDDCF) Managing Director and AP Amul Project Special Officer Babu A., and Krishna district Collector J. Nivas inaugurated the four-day ‘Organic Mahotsav’ (Organic Milk Production Expo), at A-Convention Centre here on Friday.

The exhibition is being jointly organised by APDDCF, Rythu Sadhikara Samstha, NABARD and Bhoomi Organisation, said Mr. Babu.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the government was encouraging women dairy farmers under Jagananna Palavelluva Scheme. Around 92,000 farmers have enrolled under the scheme in seven districts, he informed.

The government procured 2.30 crore litres, worth ₹98.05 crore, and the amount is being credited into the bank accounts of the farmers for every ten days, the federation MD said.

The Collector said the expo will help farmers to have knowledge on the functioning of the latest dairy equipment and enlighten the people on the benefits of consuming organic milk..