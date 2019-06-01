Four-day march ends with chants of ‘Jai Rayalaseema’

“Rayalaseema has been betrayed by both Congress and TDP governments in the past 70 years,” claimed Bojja Dasaratha Rami Reddy, president of Rayalaseema Saaguneeti Sadhana Samithi, during a public meeting held at Sangameswaram on Friday.

The Samithi held the meeting to mark the end of their four-day-long 100-km march. Farmers, poets, writers, doctors, lawyers, and activists attended the meet in order to show their solidarity with the Samithi’s demand of the construction of the Siddeswaram low head dam.

Speaking at the meet, Mr. Reddy said 30 years of Congress rule and over two decades of TDP rule has failed to improve the living conditions of the people of Rayalaseema.

“Farmers still do not have water, youth do not have jobs, and there is a severe dearth of irrigation projects,” he said.

Amid slogans of ‘Jai Rayalaseema’, Mr. Reddy said that Rayalaseema requires a High Court bench, a steel plant in Kadapa, an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Anantapur, and a seed park in Kurnool apart from irrigation projects.

Claiming that the irrigation projects are more important than Special Category Status for the State, Mr. Reddy asked the government to treat the cost of building the weir as an investment opportunity and not as an expenditure. He added that the project has the potential to increase tourism in the State as Sangameswaram, the confluence of seven rivers, was located about one kilometre downstream the proposed location of the Siddeswaram weir.

He then said that the weir could potentially save about 100 TMC water which is currently being wasted into the sea, without causing much damage to the ecosystem.

His speech concluded with him announcing that the agitations taken up by the Samithi would be intensified in the next six months, adding that the Samithi intends to reach all villages of Rayalaseema and run awareness campaigns on irrigation projects.