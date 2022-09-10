Four control rooms set up in Eluru district in view of rain

ADVERTISEMENT

Eluru Joint Collector P. Arun Babu on Saturday said that control rooms have been set up at Jangareddi Gudem, Eluru, and Nuzvid in the wake of continuous rainfall reported across the district over the past few days.

An additional control room has also been set up in the Eluru Collectorate that receives grievances round the clock. Those in need of any aid could contact the Collectorate control room by dialing 1800 233 1077.

In an official release, Mr. Arun Babu appealed to the public not to cross streams to avoid any untoward incident. The Revenue officials had been directed to report the crop loss due to the rains.