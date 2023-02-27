Four commercial taxes officials caught for accepting bribe in Andhra Pradesh’s Hindupur

February 27, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - HINDUPUR (SSS DIST.)

Sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday trapped four officials of the commercial taxes department office at Hindupur in Sri Sathya Sai District while they were accepting a bribe of ₹30,000 in return for not cancelling a Goods and Services Taxes (GST) registration.

According to ACB (Kurnool) Deputy Superintendent of Police J. Siva Narayana Swamy, who is in-charge of Anantapur district as well, ACB officials asked the complainant, D. Nagesh of N. Kothapalli village of Parigi Mandal, to hand over the bribe to the accused officers at 4.45 p.m. on Monday.

Assistant commissioner of the taxation office Yerram Setty Venkata Sreeramulu told the complainant to give the bribe of ₹30,000 to the second accused, senior assistant-cum-assistant executive officer Sake Raja Sekhar, who, in turn, handed over ₹25,000 to the third accused, office sub-ordinate (attender) Bestha Sekhar. Mr. Raja Sekhar also told him to hide the cash on atop an iron safe and gave the remaining ₹5,000 to the fourth accused, senior assistant-cum-head clerk Chennaiah Jyothiram.

The complainant runs Bindu Trade Fair at Naneppa Nagar and organises exhibitions across A.P. He had pleaded with the officials not to cancel the GST registration of his warehouse. For this, the officials demanded the bribe.

Chemical test was conducted on the hands of the second, third and fourth accused, which yielded positive results. The amount ₹25,000, in chemically marked currency notes, was recovered from atop the iron safe and the ₹5,000 was recovered from a wooden box. Further procedure is under way.