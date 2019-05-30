Four CMO officials shifted

The State government on Thursday transferred four IAS officers serving in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) and directed them to report in the General Administration Department (GAD) for further posting.

The government also appointed an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Chief Minister and also Additional Secretary to the Chief Minister.

The government issued G.O. No. 1170 transferring Satish Chandra, Special Chief Secretary to former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, and three other officials – G. Sai Prasad, Principal Secretary, M. Girija Shankar, Secretary, and A.V. Rajamouli, Secretary.

Through G.O No. 1178, the government appointed Special Grade Deputy Collector (retired) P. Krishna Mohan Reddy as OSD to the Chief Minister. The terms and conditions of his appointment will be issued separately.

The government, in G.O. No. 1171, appointed K. Dhananjaya Reddy as Additional Secretary to the Chief Minister with immediate effect.

Punetha relieved of duties

At present, he is working as Managing Director of the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation Limited.

The government, issued another order (G.O. No. 1172), relieving Anil Chandra Punetha of his duties as Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation Limited from May 31 on attaining the age of superannuation.

Mr. Punetha was in the thick of controversy during the general elections. The Election Commission had transferred him from the post of the Chief Secretary and appointed L.V. Subrahmanyam in his place.

In another order (G.O. No. 1175), the government accepted the resignation of retired IAS officer S.P. Tucker, who is currently serving as Executive Vice-Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board. Mr. Tucker had succeeded I.Y.R. Krishna Rao as the Chief Secretary.