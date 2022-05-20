Four children electrocuted in a farm pond in Kurnool

Ramesh Susarla May 20, 2022 16:48 IST

A farm pond in Kurnool did not have proper earthing for the submersible pumps in it, leading to the electrocution of four boys who swam in the pond

Four boys hailing from the Alamkonda village in Krishnagiri Mandal of Kurnool district were electrocuted to death when they entered a farm pond on the outskirts of the village. It was their summer holidays and they had gone for a swim to swim during their summer holidays. The four children were identified as Karthik (13), Sai (12), Rakesh (12) and Kamal (12). The four had gone to the plot belonging to Nabi Rasool, a local resident, and went into the farm pond that had water that was 4.5 feet deep. At the bottom of the pond were two submersible pumps with live wires that did not have proper earthing. The children came in contact with the wire and got electrocuted, said Krishnagiri Sub-Inspector of Police G. Ashok. The boys had gone into the pond around 3 p.m., but the villagers came to know of it only by 6 p.m. The police registered a case and are investigating the incident.



