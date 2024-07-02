ADVERTISEMENT

Four cases registered under BNSS on day one in NTR, Krishna districts

Published - July 02, 2024 07:55 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas

The Krishnalanka police of NTR Commissionerate registered a suspicious death case under Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, which came into effect on Monday. Police retrieved an unknown male body, aged about 35 years, from the Krishna river.

Meanwhile, the police of the South Zone registered the first case under Section 194 CrPc, of BNSS (under the new criminal law), of Crime No.294/2024, at 11.30 a.m., said Police Commissioner P.H.D. Ramakrishna.

Two more cases have been registered on the day under BNSS, Mr. Ramakrishna said.

In Krishna district, the Penamaluru police registered an attempt-to-murder case under BNSS, said Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi.

Earlier, police used to register a case under Section 307 IPC (for attempt to murder), the SP said.

