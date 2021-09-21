Andhra Pradesh

Four arrested in ‘honeytrap’ case

Police arrested a four-member gang, including women, who were luring men and relieving them of gold ornaments and cash in a ‘honeytrap’ case.

Disclosing this to reporters here on Monday, Superintendent of Police (SP) Rahul Dev Sharma said the arrested persons were identified G. Sushma, V. Umamaheswara Rao, V. Kumari and Sk. Nagoor, all natives of West Godavari district.

One of the accused, Kumari, would lure her victims by speaking to them over phone and invite them to her house, located at Vatluru village. The other accused would then surreptitiously shoot videos of the victims, and later demand money from the victims, Eluru DSP O. Dileep Kiran said.

On September 20, the gang trapped a victim and demanded ₹25 lakh from him. They also reportedly took away his gold jewellery.

Following a complaint lodged by the victim, police arrested the gang and recovered six phones, ₹1.5 lakh in cash, CCTV cameras and gold jewellery, worth ₹2 lakh from the accused, the DSP said.


