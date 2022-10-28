Four arrested in connection with blast at cracker shop in Vijayawada

ADVERTISEMENT

The NTR district police have arrested four persons who were allegedly responsible for the blast in a firecracker shop at Gymkhana Grounds at Satyanarayanapuram in Vijayawada on October 23. Two workers died in the incident.

The Satyanarayanapuram police have registered a case under Section 304 part-II of IPC (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), Section 3 and 5 of the Explosives Substances Act, 1908, and Section 9 (B) (1) of the Explosives Act, 1884.

In-charge DCP K. Srinivas Rao told the media on October 28 that Y. Gopalakrishna and Govinda Raju obtained temporary licence for selling fireworks during the Deepavali festival and they were allotted a shop at the Gymkhana Grounds. They procured crackers made from two manufacturers —Ch. Kishore Kumar and Ramanjaneyulu—from Tadepalligudem in West Godavari district on October 22, and brought the stocks to the shop the next day.



A bag containing the country-made crackers caught fire when the workers were unloading the stocks at the shop. Within no time, flames engulfed the stall and two adjacent shops. Two workers —Kasaiah and Brahmaiah—died in the fire accident, said Task Force Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) G.V. Ramana Murthy.

“The traders had procured huge quantity of locally made firecrackers in violation of the licensing norms. The forensic science report in the case is awaited. Further investigation is on,” the ACP said.