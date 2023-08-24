Four arrested in Andhra Pradesh for smuggling 54 kg of ganja

August 24, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Tirupati police on Thursday arrested four persons on charges of smuggling 54 kg of ganja, worth ₹4.8 lakh. Three mobile phones and a motorcycle was also seized from them. Superintendent of Police P. Parameswara Reddy told the media that the arrests were made after special enforcement bureau members, attached to Renigunta Rural police station, searched platform 1 of Renigunta railway station based on a tip-off. The accused have been identified as Lepakshi Baba Fakruddin, A. Radhika, S. Shariba and Lepakshi Mohammed Arif.

